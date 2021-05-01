Daviess County Public Schools will be celebrating all of its arts programming next week at the Bluegrass Music Museum and Hall of Fame, and McConnell Plaza with “Rhythm and Bluegrass: The Story of Us.”
The event will take place Monday through Thursday in all three floors of the facility. It will feature a showcase of visual and performing arts, and is free and open to the public.
Student galleries will be open until 4 p.m. each day.
The first floor of the museum will be dedicated to folk art from students who attend East View, Sorgho, Tamarack and West Louisville elementary schools, as well as College View Middle School. The second floor will be dedicated to “Life Interrupted,” a presentation of art that is reflective of the pandemic, featuring works by students who attend Burns, Country Heights and Deer Park elementary schools, and Apollo, Daviess County and Heritage Park high schools. Third-floor exhibits will be art created by students at Audubon, Burns and Country Heights elementary schools, and Apollo High School.
There will also be performances throughout the week featuring orchestra, choir, guard, band and dance.
Karen Alward, DCPS fine and performing arts coordinator, said this week-long celebration is dedicated to what students and teachers were able to do in spite of a pandemic that kept them mostly apart for the school year.
She has heard from both students and teachers how they have struggled to maintain their creativity through virtual and distanced learning. This showcase is a nod to the future and a glimpse at what students were still able to accomplish while dealing with a difficult year.
In particular, she called attention to the second-floor space dedicated to art inspired by or caused by the pandemic, “Life Interrupted.”
“It is dedicated to the artworks and performances that relate to the year we experienced through the lens of students,” she said. “They had an outlet, had to get strong emotions out, and they did. The artworks on that floor range from cutesy to breaking your heart.”
It’s Alward’s vision that visitors can walk through the museum and experience three different types of art and performances, including some that will take place outdoors. The outdoor performances are designated for larger groups.
Some of the events will also be live-streamed on the district’s social media for those who may not be able to attend.
Highlights of the three-day schedule, which are subject to change, include:
Monday
• 4:15 p.m. — Musical performance by Hannah Boehman and Mia Mantaneras (museum/second floor)
• 4:30 p.m. — “Graduation Cancelled” monologue by Lexie Massey (museum/second floor)
• 5 p.m. — Daviess County High School choir (museum/outdoor stage)
• 5:15 p.m. — Zakk and Friends (museum/outdoor stage)
• 5:25 p.m. — Hannah and Friends (museum/outdoor stage)
• 5:35 p.m. — Apollo High School Marvelous Wonderettes (museum/third floor)
• 5:50 p.m. — DCHS “Out of the Dark” musical highlights (museum/outdoor stage)
• 6:15 p.m. — Grace Casleden (museum/second floor)
• 6:30 p.m. — Kara and Ellie (museum/third floor)
Tuesday
• 4:30 p.m. — Dr. Diane Earle and Karen Alward — Piano and voice
• 4:45 p.m. — Daviess County Middle School sixth-grade orchestra (museum/third floor)
• 5:30 p.m. — DCMS seventh- and eighth-grade orchestra (museum/third floor)
• 5:30 p.m. — AHS Eagle Chorale (McConnell Plaza)
6 p.m. — AHS Band (McConnell Plaza)
• 6:10 p.m. — College View Middle School seventh- and eighth-grade orchestra (museum/third floor)
• 6:30 p.m. — DCHS orchestra (museum/third floor)
• 6:30 p.m. — Randy Lanham and students (museum/lobby)
• 6:45 p.m. — AHS Singers (McConnell Plaza)
• 6:55 p.m. — “My Old Kentucky Home” by AHS band and choir (McConnell Plaza)
Wednesday
• 4 p.m. — “A Fox Found a Box” by Tamarack Elementary School (museum/third floor)
• 5 p.m. — DCHS student Brooklyn Poole (museum/third floor)
• 5:30 p.m. — DCHS student Anna Lee Yager (museum/third floor)
• 6:30 p.m. — AHS junior varsity and varsity Winter Guards (McConnell Plaza)
Thursday
• 4:30 p.m. — Owensboro Area Horn Ensemble (museum/third floor)
• 5 p.m. — Highland Elementary School musical performance (museum/third floor)
• 5:30 p.m. — AHS Guard and small ensembles (McConnell Plaza)
• 5:45 p.m. — DCHS percussion solo and ensembles (museum/third floor)
• 6:15 p.m. — Country Heights Elementary School first-graders (museum/outdoor stage)
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.