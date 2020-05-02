Daviess County Public Schools will not have formal graduation ceremonies in May due to the need to continue social distancing through the coronavirus pandemic, but the district will have modified programs this month for students to receive their diplomas.
School district officials are hoping large, public graduation ceremonies can be held later this year.
In a release Friday morning, DCPS officials said public graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 are suspended “until such a time as restrictions on large public gatherings are lifted.” The release says the district does plan to hold ceremonies at some point and students will be notified of those dates.
But, students at Daviess County High School, Apollo High School and Heritage Park High School will have “modified ceremonies” this month where they can pick up their diplomas with their families.
The dates are Daviess County High School on Friday, May 15, and Apollo High School and Heritage Park High School on Saturday, May 16.
“Although we are all disappointed that many traditional milestones were rescheduled or canceled altogether during the final months of the school year, the resiliency and determination demonstrated by these students in working toward their goals have earned my utmost respect. They are a special class of students whom we will always remember,” DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said.
Only immediate family members can accompany students and specific times will be assigned for each student to arrive. Social distancing will be required. The plans were developed with coordination of the Green River District Health Department and the state Department of Education.
At the modified ceremonies, the students can have their photo taken against special backdrops, and the photos, along with drone footage, will be assembled into a video presentation.
Heritage Park Principal Michelle Ruckdeschel said not having a public graduation ceremony in May is disappointing.
“It’s hard to see the kids go through all the years of school thinking this is going to be the end marker, and not having what everyone else had,” Ruckdeschel said.
Heritage Park’s modified event will be outdoors. “Our stage will be set up under the clock tower,” Ruckdeschel said. “The students will get to walk across the stage and get their diplomas.”
The student will also walk through the parking lot where faculty members in their vehicles will congratulate them, she said.
“In some aspects, this is hard for the teachers,” who have worked with the graduates and want the “closure” of a ceremony, Ruckdeschel said. “To see them go through this milestone is very meaningful for people.
“Our kids are very resilient,” she said. “They are good at handling challenges because they have been challenged in one way or another.”
Daviess County High School Principal Matt Mason said the modified ceremony will follow current health guidelines related to the pandemic.
“I think it’s very important we try to celebrate as we can,” Mason said, adding that the May event gives seniors a chance to pick up diplomas they’ll need for their future plans.
“It was very important for us, under the current guidelines, to celebrate something now,” Mason said, but school officials “absolutely” plan to hold a public commencement ceremony when conditions permit.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty out there on where things are going and when (officials) will lift restrictions,” Mason said.
Although social distancing will be observed, “at least it’s important for them to see each other,” he said.
Having to hold a modified ceremony is “bittersweet,” Mason said.
“It’s very difficult, not being able to see them finish off” their senior year, Mason said. “I have a strong relationship with the seniors … I miss the camaraderie with them.
“I won’t be able to look out (from the stage) and see their sense of accomplishment on their faces and it’s difficult,” Mason said. “They are sacrificing a lot for the greater good.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com
