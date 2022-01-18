Daviess County Public Schools is inviting all current seventh- and eighth-grade students and their families to attend the 2022 EmpowerU Expos that are slated for Jan. 27 and Feb. 3.
The events will showcase the district’s Life Science, Engineering, Agriculture and Early College academies. A presentation about each of the offerings will be given, and instructors and current students from each program will be on site to answer questions. There will also be demonstrations about some of the opportunities the programs provide.
These programs provide students with dual-credit opportunities, which allows them to complete college courses while still in high school, said DCPS college and career readiness coordinator Amanda Jerome.
“The academies provide students with the opportunity to do career exploration in high school, and to fine-tune that,” Jerome said. “I always think that if you can begin studying for a career in high school, it’ll save you time and money, and assist that student in finding their true calling.”
That kind of information is valuable to learn in high school, she said.
Both the Engineering and Life Science academies accept students from within DCPS, as well as Owensboro High School, Owensboro Catholic High School, Trinity and Hancock County high schools.
The Life Science Academy students meet in Owensboro Community & Technical College’s Science Building on its main campus one period a day. Those students take courses including human body systems, medical intervention and biomedical science, which also incorporate Project Lead the Way curriculums.
The Engineering Academy meets daily on Apollo’s campus. Students attend the program one period a day. The Engineering Academy is also part of Project Lead the Way, a nationally recognized provider of STEM curriculums. Students in this program can take introduction to engineering, design, principles of engineering, computer programming, and aerospace engineering.
The Early College and Agriculture academies are only available to DCPS students.
The Early College Academy allows juniors and seniors to complete an associate degree program by the time they graduate high school. Students enrolled in the program take courses at OCTC, as well as their home school.
The Agriculture Academy is available to students in grades 8-12. Students enrolled may choose between five ag pathways — environmental science and natural resources; agriculture power, structural and technical systems; horticulture and plant science; animal science or agribusiness.
A good thing about these academies is students can be enrolled in the academies, but still participate in their home school’s extracurricular activities, Jerome said.
“We want them to still have that high school experience,” she said.
The EmpowerU Expos are for any students who may be interested in biology, STEM careers, biomedical fields of study, agriculture and agribusiness, coding and computer programming, and any Advanced Placement of dual-credit opportunities. Students who attend the expos can also tour student-led booths showcasing projects.
Apollo’s expo will take place on Thursday, Jan. 27, and DCHS will host its expo on Thursday, Feb. 3. Both programs run from 5:30-7 p.m., and students may attend either one, regardless of which high school they will be attending.
To learn more about EmpowerU visit the DCPS district website at www.dcps.org or go directly to that page here: https://www.daviesskyschools.org/News/empoweru#sthash.3bFF0Mth.dpbs.
For more information, contact Jerome at amanda.jerome@daviess.kyschools.us or 270-852-7000.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
