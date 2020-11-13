This has been a difficult year for a lot of families, which is why Daviess County Public Schools family resource youth service centers are hosting a Stuff the Turkey event when the community can donate non-perishable food, hygiene and personal care items for families in need this holiday season.
The “turkeys” will be decorated school buses that will be parked Wednesday at both Owensboro Walmart locations, 5031 Frederica St. and 3151 Kentucky 54, as well as Kroger at 2630 Frederica St. The items will be collected from 7 a.m. that day through 5 p.m.
Kentucky Legend has donated 2,000 pounds of ham to the district for this cause, and Farbest has given 200 turkey breasts, according to Lora Wimsatt, DCPS spokeswoman.
This event is especially important this year, said DCPS Support Services Coordinator Kristy Brackin, because more needs have risen across the district due to the coronavirus. Also, the virus has inhibited some of the district’s typical sponsors of its backpack programs, and they have been unable to supply as many items as in recent years.
Items that are collected on the buses will be taken to a school in the district that has storage space for them, and then FRYSC will organize and coordinate which items will go to specific families.
“We just felt like we are having so many needs, and unfortunately, even though we are doing food drives, Giving Tuesday and coin drives, it’s just harder to bring in things right now for families,” Brackin said.
It’s Brackin’s hope that this event not only provides enough items for families in need to have a good Thanksgiving, but also for students to take home for the winter break and the Christmas holiday as well.
“We are hoping this turns into an annual event for us,” Brackin said, adding that it is similar to the district’s annual school supplies drive at the beginning of the school year.
The school supplies drives are always successful, so Brackin hopes this will be, as well.
“We are hoping people will step up and see how critical these basic food needs are,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
