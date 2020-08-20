Daviess County Public Schools will be offering internet Wi-Fi hotspots that will be accessible from school buses in specific neighborhoods throughout the county.
Ten of the Wi-Fi-equipped buses will be parked from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Wednesday at the following locations: Panther Creek Park, Shifley Park, Thompson Berry Park, Chuck Gray Court, Legion Park, Combest Pool parking lot, Horse Fork Creek Park, Colony Mobile Home Park, Yellow Creek Park and Riverbend Mobile Home Park.
The buses will be on site every weekday while the district is under its virtual learning status. If and when the district shifts to its AB hybrid model, the buses will be parked on Wednesdays only for students.
These Wi-Fi hotspots are intended for students to get on the buses to download or upload their assignments, said DCPS Student Services Director Damon Fleming.
“The design for it is for students to be on the bus or right next to the bus,” Fleming said. “It is not designed for you to sit and stream media.”
All students, families and staff members will be maintaining health and safety practices at these locations, including physical distancing and the wearing of masks at all times while on site, according to a press release sent by DCPS.
The district did a survey earlier this summer asking parents if they had access to internet and a device on which students could complete their work. Fleming took those families that did not have access to internet, mapped them and identified locations the district could help the most, he said.
The district’s schools also all have Wi-Fi-enabled hotspots for families to access from parking lots, and signage has been placed on campuses to indicate the location of those hotspots. Those locations are available to students and families from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. More information about those locations are available at dcps.org/wifi.
Fleming added that fire departments throughout the county are also offering Wi-Fi hotspots.
“We are trying to make sure we can give as much access to the kids in the public as we possible can,” Fleming said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
