The Kentucky Department of Education announced the launch of its Equity Playbook on July 7 with over 70 school districts across Kentucky participating in the project.
Daviess County Public Schools’ Student Services and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Coordinator Scott Taylor said the school district could not pass up the offer.
“As a district we always have a growth mindset,” he said. “However, what is more important to note is the opportunity to build capacity in the gap areas in order to see continuous improvement over time.”
The KDE Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) Team has partnered with engage2learn (e2L), an education consultant firm, and Kentucky’s regional educational cooperatives, to lead this work.
The Equity Playbook provides school districts and leaders with personalized coaching on evidence- and research-based practices, content and resources to address opportunity gaps in one or more of the following areas: student achievement, utilization of funding and resources, disproportionality relative to student discipline, culture and climate, and highly effective staff and high-quality instructional resources.
Taylor said he is excited to see how DCPS can use the research-based model and feedback process to meet the needs of the district.
“Before we can truly bridge the gaps within our student population, use of this tool will help place continued emphasis on highly effective, culturally responsive staff and relevant high-quality instructional resources in order for us to bridge those gaps within our student population,” he said.
There will be a series of professional development opportunities for the district- and building-level staff within DCPS beginning in late July to launch the playbook.
According to Taylor, the training will be a combination of virtual and in-person instruction at the regional educational cooperatives, and training will be conducted until March.
“This playbook is not a ‘one size fits all’ paradigm,” Taylor said. “This playbook will serve as a framework for teams to customize practices and solutions based on their challenges and needs.”
KDE Deputy Commissioner and Chief Equity Officer Thomas Woods-Tucker said the partnership with e2L and the launch of the playbook will move equity in Kentucky’s public schools to a new level.
“This work is the first of its kind in the Commonwealth,” he said, “and we are excited to see the impact it will have on our students.”
Woods-Tucker said the KDE wants students to see more of themselves within the curriculum, but the playbook itself is not anything that will be taught in class. The playbook will act as a resource and guide for educators and administrators.
Skip Cleavinger, DEIB co-coordinator and the English Learner Program consultant at Green River Regional Educational Cooperative, said the largest gaps in education exist within students of color, English-language learners, special education students and economically disadvantaged students.
Woods-Tucker said that there is data available to view which groups of students are at a disadvantage in education, but that public education is not good at utiliIng it.
“The state and district levels have tools to measure the student climate,” he said. “It’s hard data to look at, and most of us don’t like looking at it.”
When looking at closing these gaps, Woods-Tucker said that there needs to be more education funding, as well as looking at the reasons there are gaps in education.
“Most have not been given the tools to address these issues,” he said. “We are data rich but analysis poor.”
According to Woods-Tucker, Owensboro Public Schools, McLean County Public Schools and Hancock County Public Schools are in discussions with the KDE about potentially implementing the playbook.
