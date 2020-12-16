The Daviess County Board of Education is considering for approval during Thursday’s board meeting two sizable change orders, one for the Apollo High School renovation and one for the construction of the new Daviess County Middle School.
At Tuesday’s virtual board luncheon, board members heard from Mike Ranney, a principal architect with RBS Design Group, the firm overseeing both construction projects.
The change order for Apollo totals $17,802.29 — $11,153.86 of which is to be spent on changing two rooms from mechanical to resource rooms. The remaining $6,648.43 is for replacing manholes, according to Ranney.
The new DCMS change order is for $283,890.71, which is for six separate items. The first item, soil stabilization, will cost the district an additional $221,897.
Board member Frank Riney III asked Ranney if the soil stabilization issues will be resolved with this change order or if it will become a problem in the future.
“The engineers are saying this won’t be a problem,” Ranney said, adding that the stabilization is to help with drainage issues occurring below ground.
The remainder of the items on the new DCMS change order includes $2,685.26 for flooring changes; $6,851.70 for ADA shower modifications; $1,840 for gym flooring changes; $45,045 for the addition of cabinets in classrooms; and $5,571.75 for a change in a dishwasher.
Sara Harley, DCPS director of finance, said this brings the total current cost for the Apollo project to $11.47 million. It brings the total current cost for the new DCMS project to $28.2 million.
Board members also heard an instructional report from Jana Beth Francis, DCPS assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, who discussed how distance learning is going across the district.
Francis said she and the office of teaching and learning, as well as district leadership teams, have been “dropping in” on virtual classroom learning. Since the end of November, the group has been in 471 virtual classrooms, most of which were engaged in active dialogues.
Board Vice-Chairman Dale Stewart asked if Francis and her team are able to discern participation rates taking place at various educational levels, and Francis said they are.
She said participation varies depending on grade level, but that early education has a lot more.
“The older we get, we see participation decline,” she said, citing several reasons for this including older students having to work. “There are some who aren’t participating, and we know they aren’t completing assignments.”
DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins said that with the allowance of in-person targeted instruction, some of those students who aren’t participating are being asked to come to schools to be with a teacher face-to-face.
However, he said, that’s a small number of students, and “most of our students are logging on.”
Robbins also said he appreciates how creative educators are becoming with their virtual lessons.
“What teachers have had to do is phenomenal,” he said. “Many are thriving and have embraced this method of learning.”
Stewart agreed with this sentiment and said that students seem to be taking distance learning seriously, as well. From a personal experience, he recounted instances in which he accidentally walked into his spare bedroom and interrupted his granddaughter’s online lessons.
“I have been chewed out many times,” he joked. “My granddaughter will tell me ‘Granddaddy, get out of here, I’m in school!’ ”
The district’s December board meeting will be streamed virtually at 4:30 p.m. Thursday via the DCPS YouTube channel, available at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/user/DCPSTV/live.
