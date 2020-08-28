The Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education unanimously voted to keep its tax rate the same as last year at 71.5 cents per $100 assessed value on both real and personal property, in spite of what it originally advertised.
Previously the board was considering raising the rate by two-tenths of a cent to account for exonerations. Exonerations are allowed by law, and they happen for a variety of reasons, including when citizens contest the property value administrator’s assessment on their property.
And DCPS Director of Finance Sara Harley said this is meant to help districts still recoup funds in the event they occur throughout 2020.
This rate means that an individual with a home valued at $100,000 will pay $715 per year in taxes. It is expected to produce a revenue of $40.8 million for the district.
On Tuesday, board members Todd Anderson and Frank Riney III expressed their concern with raising the rate, even two-tenths of a cent. Earlier this year, the board publicly said that because it was not able to add a cost of living increase for employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so it would not be increasing taxes.
Anderson said he didn’t think it’s a good time to put any extra strain on taxpayers, and Riney agreed, saying that “every little bit helps” during this time.
Board members also approved changing its reopening plan to align with the Green River District Health Department, as well as the Harvard Global Health Institute. The board decided on its current reopening plan the end of July, which follows what DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins refers to as the “Stop Light Approach.”
In ordinary circumstances, with safety protocols in place, students would attend five-day, regular school under a “green light.” In critical times when students and staff should operate under caution, or a “yellow light,” students will be split into two groups — A group and B group — and those groups would alternate which days in the week they attend in-person classes.
If things become critical and students and staff must stop all in-person classes, non-traditional instruction will be in effect and everyone will be under a “red light.”
Robbins told board members the GRDHD and the HGHI now are including “orange” into their reopening model, essentially making the model green, yellow, orange, and red. Under the level orange, kindergarten through 8th grade students would follow an AB schedule, and students in grades nine through 12 would be digital.
With this new metric, green indicates an area is on track for containment; yellow means there is community spread and rigorous testing and trace programs are advised; orange means there’s an accelerated spread and stay-at-home orders as well as rigorous testing and trace programs are advised; and red is the tipping point, which means stay-at-home orders are necessary.
Robbins said the reasoning behind allowing highschoolers do digital learning while others would be in-person under the orange level is that they are more apt and more prone to complete their assignments independently in that manner. Also, high school students are at more risk to congregate and socialize, and therefore spread the coronavirus.
“This gives us a tool that matches the Harvard Global Health Institute model, and aligns with the health department,” Robbins said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.