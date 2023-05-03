Daviess County Public Schools wants a new central office building.
Superintendent Matt Robbins said the board would rather buy an existing property than to build a new central office.
Also at Tuesday’s lunch meeting, the board started the process to close Highland Elementary School and build a new campus next to Daviess County Middle School on the back side of Gateway Commons.
In 2019, DCPS bought two pieces of property — one 20.185 acres and the other 22.799 acres — for the new Daviess County Middle School and the other eventually for Highland.
Highland was built in 1966 and has 569 students this year.
The plan changes Highland’s status to “transitional” — meaning no renovations can be done there and only necessary repairs.
Robbins said the new school will probably be built within five years.
Board member Frank Riney said he wants to hold off on construction as long as possible.
Construction costs are “excessively high right now,” he said. “I’m hoping they will come down.”
Building the new school next to Daviess County Middle will keep students on the same campus from kindergarten through eighth grade, Robbins said, like at Burns Elementary and Burns Middle schools.
And he said there will be savings in maintenance and transportation by having the schools next door.
Robbins said the current Highland campus will likely to be sold.
“That’s highly valuable land,” he said. “About $1 million an acre, and there are 11 acres at Highland.”
The biggest concern at the school now is safety and traffic.
Kentucky 54 is heavily congested, and traffic is expected to get worse, Robbins said.
The central office at 1622 Southeastern Parkway was built in 1968, according to the Daviess County Property Valuation Administrator’s website.
It has 7,504 square feet and is valued at $1.2 million.
Robbins said the board has looked at several options for a new office building in recent years.
He’s hoping to find an existing building that meets the system’s needs, he said.
2% raises for faculty, staff
The Daviess County Board of Education is planning to give teachers and staff raises of 2% this year.
Todd Anderson, board chairman, said the schools gave 3% raises last year, making a total raise of 5% over the two-year period.
Robbins said some faculty members will also be eligible for a 1.5% raise based on experience.
But the big raises — 12.2% — will come for bus drivers.
Robbins said the school system needs 10 new bus drivers now and would like to hire 15.
The new raise will take the starting pay for bus drivers to $17.85 an hour.
Top pay will be $21.39 an hour.
And benefits that usually start after 30 hours of work will now kick in at 20 hours, Robbins said.
That includes health insurance and a retirement account.
Robbins said changes to bus routes earlier this year saved the system $1.9 million a year.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statics says there are 366,550 school bus drivers in the country, earning an average of $20.39 an hour.
