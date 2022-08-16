Daviess County Public Schools started back to school yesterday following delays last week caused by transportation routing system issues.
DCPS superintendent Matt Robbins said everything was running smoothly as of midday yesterday and that everyone seemed to be having a great day.
“A lot of the first day is going over procedural information, particularly at the elementary school level,” he said. “The kids seem to be delighted to be in school and it’s great to see them.”
While Robbins said the routing system issues have been resolved, there are still some kinks to work out and adjust to with bus routes.
“Four of our routes were on delays (Monday morning) and we will have two in the afternoon,” he said. “We knew that was coming going into today because of the driver shortage.”
Robbins said there are 180 bus routes within DCPS and that the district was doing well percentage-wise.
“We will give schools and parents notice if there is a delay in case they wish to make other choices about transportation that day,” he said.
The issues causing delays last week resolved on Saturday, according to Robbins.
“Sunday was about doing data checks and clearing up, as well as new student additions,” he said. “We sent out information to parents and have a network of emails for parents to reach out to with any questions or information they may need. We have a large team of people addressing those concerns.”
Now that school has officially started, Robbins said he is looking forward to getting back to a state of normalcy this year.
“The last two and a half years have been imbalanced,” he said. “We are hoping to get back to what school should look like.”
More from this section
Robbins provided an update on the new Daviess County Middle School building, saying that an established date for the swap doesn’t exist yet.
“We are hoping to gain temporary occupancy so we can begin moving different groups of individuals into the building,” he said. “Based on the amount of work, we are hoping to start in the new building around mid-September.”
Kelly Skeens, principal at DCMS, said starting the 2022-23 academic year at the old building was easier for the returning seventh and eighth graders because they already know the layout of the building and classrooms.
The school hosted a pep rally at the school Monday morning with the theme of “Excellence Under Construction,” which was coined by the Renaissance Committee prior to learning they would be beginning the school year at the old DCMS location.
“We decided to continue with that theme at the old building,” Skeens said.
After the pep rally, the sixth graders were kept in the gym while teachers and administrators talked about how the school staff was there to help the students transition into the new building and into middle school.
“We wanted to focus on starting day one with making sure the sixth graders, and the whole building, were excited to start school,” Skeens said.
Sorgho Elementary School Principal Marjie Pippin said she and her staff were just excited to see the students, and they have been looking forward to the first day of school for a long time.
“Our staff has been preparing and we are so eager to open our doors to our Wildcats,” she said. “We’re just so glad it’s finally here. It’s going to be a great year here at Sorgho.”
Pippin is looking forward to watching the students grow into leaders and to see the staff work with the students.
“We are a family unit here at Sorgho,” she said. “I can’t wait to see everyone collaborating and doing what’s right for our students.”
