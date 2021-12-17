Daviess County Public Schools is working with consulting firm Studer/Huron to develop a strategic plan to continue improving the district.
Studer/Huron coach Deanna Ashby presented to the board Thursday in its monthly meeting the last of 2021, beginning with survey findings that scored DCPS leadership departments, which would include the superintendent and other central office departments, at an average of 4.61 out of 5. The goal, Ashby said, is 4.5.
“In every area, they met the goal,” she said. “Daviess County just had the service of excellence right off the bat.”
The presentation also provided details about the district’s current status, where improvements could be made, and goals for the future.
The presentation was the beginning of the development of a strategic plan to improve the district and look at what its goals are going forward through the next five years.
Ashby posed questions to the board to consider as they think about moving forward. They were questions such as how can the district be more efficient? How can it work to improve safety and security? How can it produce continuous improvements? What might define success for the district in five years time and what values does the district want the public to associate with it?
Success, board members chimed in, might look like having a steady pipeline of teachers in the future that are prepared for the role and enthusiastic about pursuing it, continuously improving on safety measures going forward and ensuring students and school are secure, as well as the school district to have pride in what it does and represents.
Superintendent Matt Robins said the plan needs to look at all areas of the school system to see how they can be improved.
“I’m really trying to push continuous improvement in all facets of the organization, from instruction, special education,” he said. “Continuous improvement is really important for us because I just always think we can get better.”
Robins likened departments and different facets of the district to a house of cards that need each level to support one another to thrive.
Starting in January, Ashby said the consulting firm will begin working with the district to develop a steering committee made up of the superintendent, a board member, parents, students, executive leaders in the district, a principal from the elementary, middle and high school level, and community members.
The committee will then develop a survey that will be available to the community to answer some of those same questions about where the district could use improvement, what is working and what success might look like down the road.
Once that process is complete, and everyone has had a chance to provide feedback, the district leadership team will come together to finalize the strategic plan and begin implementing it throughout schools, which Ashby said is likely to take place in the spring.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.