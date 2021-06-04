Caleb York’s goal as an educator has always been to equip students with the tools and skills they need to be successful, and in his new role as the Daviess County Public Schools student services coordinator, he intends to continue that mission.
York, the current Audubon Elementary School principal, will begin his new position on July 1. His responsibilities as the student services coordinator will include helping DCPS schools meet the needs of the whole child in regards to academics and social-emotional support. He will work with the assistant superintendent for human services to help all DCPS schools as they implement the Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS).
He also will be providing professional learning and coaching opportunities for DCPS educators, specifically focusing on social-emotional health for students.
“As I transition into this new role, I look forward to supporting families, schools, administrators and school staff as we all work together to prepare students for success in the classroom and in life,” York said.
York has been the principal at Audubon since 2014. Before that, he served as the school’s interim principal, assistant principal and staff developer. He also held a position as the district’s achievement gap coordinator. Before coming to DCPS in 2008, he was a teacher at Estes Elementary Schools for eight years.
He is a graduate of Daviess County High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Western Kentucky University. He also has a master’s degree in education and a Rank 1 in administration from Indiana Wesleyan University, as well as an education specialist degree from the University of the Cumberlands. He’s currently working on a doctoral degree.
Amy Shutt, DCPS assistant superintendent for human services, said she is thrilled to add York to the district’s human services team.
The district has been focusing on meeting the individual needs of all students through MTSS, a district-wide initiative aimed at helping kids from preschool through 12th grade, Shutt said.
“Mr. York is a whole child-focused educator who has a passion for seeing every student be the best version of themselves,” she said.
Part of York’s job will also be coordinating with family resource and youth service centers, as well as other district teams, to help all students succeed.
“With Mr. York’s administrative experience, he will be an outstanding asset to our schools as they maximize resources to put kids first,” Shutt said.
DCPS superintendent Matt Robbins agreed, saying York will be an essential part of the district’s service to schools.
“Caleb York’s background and experience will be a priceless addition to the district in this new role,” he said.
School site-based decision-making councils are in charge of hiring principals. The Audubon SBDM has scheduled several meetings in the coming weeks to begin the principal selection process, the first of which will take place at 9 a.m. June 14. That meeting will consist of principal selection training.
At 1 p.m. June 18, the Audubon SBDM council will review candidates and prepare for interviews, and at 1 p.m. June 21, will interview those candidates.
All meetings take place at Audubon, 300 Worthington Road.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
