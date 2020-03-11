The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department believes that a couple found fatally shot Sunday in western Daviess County died after the man shot the woman and then shot himself.
Autopsies conducted Tuesday on Thomas West, 66, and Jacklyn West, 58, by the state Medical Examiner’s Office determined both died of gunshot wounds, and that Thomas West’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted.
The case is being investigated as a homicide-suicide.
Sheriff’s department reports say a man, identified as one of Jacklyn West’s relatives, went to the home Sunday morning when he couldn’t reach the couple on the phone and became concerned.
Inside the home, the man found Thomas West and Jacklyn West dead, reports say. A handgun was also located at the scene, reports say.
In a press release, the sheriff’s office says Thomas West is believed to have been the person who shot Jacklyn West.
Detective Brad Youngman of the sheriff’s office said deputies he spoke to about the incident are unaware of any previous reports of disputes that required law enforcement at the home.
Youngman said investigators do not know what might have preceded the incident.
“We are looking into the events from the evening before,” Youngman said.
A juvenile was staying with the couple at the time their bodies were discovered by the relative. Youngman said detectives don’t believe the juvenile, who is 4 years old, had any knowledge of the incident.
“All indications are she did not know what had happened,” Youngman said.
The case is still open, and investigators are still awaiting some test results from the Medical Examiner’s Office, Youngman said.
“At this point, we have test results we are waiting on to confirm certain things,” Youngman said. Once the results are received, “if there are no major changes, we will be able to close the case altogether.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
