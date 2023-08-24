On Wednesday, more than 100 Kentucky state and local law enforcement officers were honored for extraordinary efforts to protect drivers and their passengers.
Those receiving awards represented 91 law enforcement agencies during the Governor’s Occupant Protection Enforcement Awards in Lexington.
Awards were presented by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Highway Safety to those with the most occupant protection citations in each agency and in each division from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.
Award recipients include Deputy Cameron Edwards from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and Patrolman Jason McKinney from the Owensboro Police Department.
