The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office opened a new field office in Whitesville on Saturday morning.
Located inside Whitesville City Hall, 10436 Main Cross St., the office is the first satellite location for DCSO.
Whitesville Mayor Patsy Mayfield said it was an exciting day for the city.
“The city does not have its own funding to operate a police department,” she said. “We have always depended on the sheriff’s department in the past.”
Mayfield said the opening of the field office comes at a time when worries are high due to recent events across the country.
“We feel our city is more vulnerable to crimes,” she said. “We have three schools and several churches within our city limits. We feel that our children and citizens will be better protected with faster and safer response by the sheriff’s office.”
Sheriff Brad Youngman approached Mayfield to ask what he could do for the city, she said.
“He came up with the idea of putting a satellite office in the city hall,” Mayfield said. “We have kept in contact since Jan. 1, and today’s events prove that he is a man of his word and cares about the citizens of Whitesville and all of Daviess County.”
Youngman said the preparation for the office was a team effort.
“When we discussed this, I didn’t know we’d be doing it in April,” he said. “I thought it might be sometime next year. The amount of work and effort (Water Superintendent Frankie Fulkerson) and his team put into this is amazing.”
The “importance of increasing law enforcement” in Whitesville was one of the reasons why the field office was opened.
“Many expressed concerns to me as I was campaigning about placing more emphasis on this populated but very remote part of the county,” Youngman said.
Youngman said DCSO tries to be active in patrols in Whitesville and to be active in the community when able.
“By having this office here, we can almost guarantee that’s going to happen more often,” he said.
Youngman said this is an early prevention measure the sheriff’s office felt should be in place.
“Whitesville is a very nice and safe community, and none of this should make it seem like it isn’t,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean it should be ignored until something bad happens and we all have to come running.”
Reducing response times in and around Whitesville is one perk of having the field office, Youngman said.
“We’ll also increase patrol activity, which will ultimately reduce crime for everyone,” he said.
The field office will also extend some services offered at the DCSO office, which is inside the Daviess County Courthouse.
“It will be a place to meet a deputy or detective to make a police report or discuss a case,” Youngman said. “Mayor Mayfield and I discussed recently that this isn’t the end of the project, but the beginning.”
At this time, the field office will not be staffed during the day, Youngman said.
“It will be more by appointment or as deputies have time to come out here,” he said. “On the other hand, if we see the need to start staffing it, that’s something we can look at doing.”
Youngman said the sheriff’s office is in “great shape” with staffing.
“That’s because of the work the (Daviess County) Fiscal Court has done up to this point,” he said. “That gives us some additional flexibility in terms of having people out here instead of running from call to call.”
The Daviess County Courthouse will still be the primary location for vehicle inspections, paying taxes, concealed carry permits and other services, Youngman said.
“We are looking at changing those services also in terms of increasing the amount of availability of coming out to a residence or car lot to do a vehicle inspection,” he said. “Most people want those done at the courthouse, but sometimes people do ask us to come out to do that.”
In regards to paying taxes, Youngman said the sheriff’s office is looking at the possibility of offering that service online.
Youngman said there is nothing specific in the works related to establishing other field offices, but the department is “always looking for ways to improve.”
“Whitesville just made so much sense because our county areas are very rural and sparsely populated,” he said, “but Whitesville is an exception.”
