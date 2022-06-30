Daviess County Public Schools held a food service job fair Wednesday at Daviess County High School in an attempt to fill positions available throughout the district.
Connie Beth Fillman, DCPS’ food services director, said the goal is to start the 2022-23 school year fully staffed in the kitchens.
Job duties vary throughout shifts, but include working with one specific food, handling the cash register, serving on the food line, washing dishes or helping keep the meals stocked.
Fillman said one perk for a lot of the food service employees is the shift schedule times.
“You have to get here early, but you’re off early,” Fillman said. “You’re off when your kids are off. You have all summer break, spring break, fall break and Christmas break to be off with your kids, spend time and make memories with them.”
Burns Middle School Food Service Manager Cathy McCarthy said they serve breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. and begin prepping lunch at around 10:40 a.m.
McCarthy said one aspect of the job she enjoys the most is seeing the students everyday.
“A lot of them will talk with us, and we make little buddies,” she said. “We will see kids who have graduated high school, and they still remember us. That makes us feel really good.”
Becky Clements, a food service assistant at BMS, said her co-workers make the job feel less like work.
“It doesn’t feel like a job,” she said.
No prior food service experience is required to qualify for the positions. New employees will receive on-the-job training, and DCPS will cover the cost for employees to obtain a ServSafe certification.
McCarthy said before becoming an employee with DCPS, she cooked for a daycare for a couple of years. Clements said she has worked in food service since she was 15 years old. Michell Bickett, food services assistant manager at BMS, said she ran a restaurant for six years before making the move.
BMS food service assistant Angel Owen said she had no experience in working with food before she was hired. She said the training for the position was fairly easy, and it was made better because of her co-workers.
With BMS and other schools being understaffed, the food service employees have been faced with challenges they have had to overcome.
“It’s been tough, especially being short-staffed,” McCarthy said. “Once COVID-19 hit, that put a damper on a lot of things, but I’ve got a great team and they have all stepped up.”
McCarthy said the school used to have three serving lines, but due to staffing issues, they had to close one. They have also had to use more paper plates and occasionally adjust menus to an easier meal plan, depending on how many people are working that day.
An additional challenge Clements said they face when it comes to food service is adjusting to students’ food allergies.
“We’re responsible for 600 to 700 children,” McCarthy said. “That is a lot to put on anyone.”
Anyone interested in submitting an application for food service positions can visit https://daviess.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx.
