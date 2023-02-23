DRUG BUST

Owensboro Police Department Deputy Chief J.D. Winkler, left, talks Wednesday during a press conference at the department as Michael Gannon, assistant special agent in charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Indianapolis office, looks on.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

A months-long investigation into methamphetamine trafficking resulted in the arrest of seven Owensboro and Daviess County residents, along with arrests in Hancock County, Florida, Georgia and Maryland, federal and local law enforcement officials announced Wednesday.

The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Western District of Kentucky said a federal grand jury indicted 12 individuals on drug trafficking charges on Feb. 15. Arrest warrants were served Wednesday morning, resulting in 10 arrests, mostly in Owensboro.

