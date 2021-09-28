The federal Drug Enforcement Administration warned Monday that officials are finding an increased number of counterfeit prescription pills that are made to look like legitimate drugs.
Pills made to resemble Percocet, Xanax, Vicodin, Adderall and other prescription painkillers often actually contain fentanyl, a synthetic opioid known to be lethal to users, even in small doses.
The DEA public alert issued Monday said counterfeit pills have increased in volume and lethality, with two out of every five fake pills containing a fatal does of fentanyl. More than 9.5 million counterfeit pills were confiscated so far this year, and the number of fake pills containing fentanyl has increased 430% since 2019, according to the DEA public alert.
“In my opinion, anyone that buys a pill on the street should automatically assume it contains fentanyl,” said David Thompson, head of the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, which conducts drug trafficking investigations in western Kentucky counties.
In May, a federal grand jury indicted Jonathan Brown, 19, of Owensboro, with distribution of controlled substances resulting in death or serious bodily injury of another person. Brown was charged with the death of 20-year-old Aaryn Hearn, who died in Daviess County from a fatal overdose. Hearn allegedly received counterfeit pills from Brown in October of last year.
Also in May, Sheridan Dowell, 32, of Owensboro was indicted on federal drug trafficking charges. Part of the federal indictment included Dowell possessing equipment to manufacture counterfeit pills.
The DEA alert said agents are also finding methamphetamine made to resemble prescription bills.
“It’s a growing problem,” Thompson said. “When we go after people dealing in meth and we do search warrants, we find counterfeit pills, as well.”
While pills were initially trafficked into the region, Thompson said Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force detectives are finding more fake pills produced locally.
“Some of them are pretty good at it,” Thompson said of counterfeit pill makers. “With some of them, you can’t even tell” the pills are fake, he said.
Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, said pills made of fentanyl are uncontrolled, with varying doses of the drug.
“That’s one of the dangers of not knowing what’s in them: If it contains any (amount) of fentanyl, those pills could be deadly,” Smith said.
The DEA alert said fentanyl is the drug most commonly found in counterfeit pills and that fentanyl is the leading cause of drug overdose deaths. Last year, there were 93,000 fatal drug overdoses in the United States, the most ever, the DEA alert said.
“We’ve had a large increase in drug overdoses in the past year,” Thompson said. “Some of our counties have had several overdoses.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
