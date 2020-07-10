The deadline to submit nominations for the the Owensboro Business Hall of Fame is 5 p.m. July 17.
Dan Douglas, president of Junior Achievement of West Kentucky, which sponsors the Business Hall, said nomination forms are available at www.OwensboroBusinessHallOfFame.org or the JA of West KY Facebook page.
The next class will be inducted on Jan. 21, 2021, during a lunch at the Owensboro Convention Center.
The new inductees will be chosen based on lifetime achievement, business excellence, entrepreneurial spirit, courageous thinking and action, inspiring leadership, community impact and service as a role model.
The Hall of Fame, which doesn’t yet have a physical location, was revived in 2018 for the first time since 2000.
There were three inductions in 1997, three in 1998, three in 2000, two in 2019 and three this year.
Those inducted so far include John G. “Pete” Barnard (2020), Malcolm Bryant (2019), Roy Burlew (1997), L. Berkley Davis Sr. (2000), William M. Elmer (1997), Charles E. Field (1997), Carol Martin “Bill” Gatton (2000), Lawrence W Hager Sr. (1998), Michael E. Horn (2020), Morton J. Holbrook Jr. (1998), Chris C. Reid (2020), W. T. Stevenson (2000), William H. Thompson (1998) and Terry Woodward (2019).
The annual luncheon benefits Junior Achievement of West Kentucky, which works with more than 10,000 local students and another 11,000 across western Kentucky.
This year’s luncheon drew more than 400 people.
The event is sponsored by German American Bank.
