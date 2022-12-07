By the Messenger-Inquirer
Daviess County Fiscal Court has extended the application deadline for the “Trash for Cash” program to Jan. 3, 2023.
The Solid Waste Department anticipates additional state funding for the program in the next calendar year and would like to invite more organizations to apply.
Funding for the program derives from the Kentucky Environmental Remediation Fee of $1.75 per ton of waste received at the landfill and transfer station.
Approved applicants will receive $100 per centerline mile of county roads cleaned. To participate in the program, an organization must be from Daviess County and a federally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
To apply, visit daviessky.org and select Trash for Cash from the home menu. For questions, contact Solid Waste coordinator Mike Hamilton at 270-229-4484 or email mhamilton@daviessky,org.
