If you want to vote in the state’s June 23 primary election and would rather vote absentee, Monday is your last chance to apply for an absentee ballot.
At some point Monday, the state’s portal for online applications will shut down, although Daviess County officials aren’t sure when, said Richard House, chief deputy clerk at the clerk’s office.
People can apply for an absentee ballot between now and then at www.GoVoteKY.com. Anyone needing assistance requesting an absentee ballot can call the clerk’s office at 270-240-5771.
All voters can vote absentee this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Already, the Daviess clerk’s office has sent out 14,400 absentee ballots, County Clerk Leslie McCarty said.
“We’ve got an incredible team of people here,” working to get out absentee ballots, McCarty said Friday. Election workers are preparing ballots in any space available in the office, and in the emergency operations center in the basement of the county courthouse, McCarty said.
“They’ve worked so hard and have been faithful to getting the job done,” McCarty said. “We have every inch of space filled up with poll workers.”
Another 800 to 900 ballots were ready to be mailed over the weekend. About 5,000 completed ballots have already been returned to the office.
After Monday, people who haven’t applied for an absentee ballot can vote in person on a voting machine in the clerk’s office. On Election Day, a single large voting precinct will be set up at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
A lawsuit was filed earlier this week in U.S. District Court, alleging counties that have one polling place have “severely burdened the right to (participate in) in-person voting.”
McCarty said, “We’ll still have the one polling place on Election Day. We picked the Sportscenter because it’s the biggest place in Daviess County” with space for parking and social distancing, McCarty said.
“We are doing the best we can with what we’ve got,” House said. If there is a court ruling that requires the county to make changes, “we’ll have to roll with it at the time,” House said.
Previously, people who wanted to vote by machine prior to Election Day were asked to make appointments. But the office is now accepting people without an appointment, House said.
“We are letting walk-ins come, but if there are three people in front of you, just wait outside” the office, House said.
McCarty said people will be able to watch the counting of ballots online by calling the clerk’s office and receiving a link to the count. Some in-person viewing of counting will be possible, McCarty said.
Some preliminary results from the vote will be released on election night, McCarty said. Absentee ballots will continue to be counted up until June 27, as long as the ballots were postmarked by Election Day, June 23.
“I think we will have results (on election night), but they will be partial,” McCarty said. “We won’t have (final) results until (June) 30 at noon.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.