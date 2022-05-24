Jerry Ray Davis Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, 3900 Frederica St., will have its grand opening celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Kalene Rumley, internet sales manager, said, "For the grand opening, we will be having the Shriners out with their clown set up. They will be tying balloons for the kids. We also are having Dakota Hayden, the boy from this area who was on American Idol, singing for the grand opening. The Kentucky cookers will be out smoking all different varieties of food like butts, ribs and bologna! We will have Hodge's Creamery serving some treats for the public as well."
The dealership will also be offering special deals on vehicles all three days.
