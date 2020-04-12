In any crisis, some businesses are hurt and some prosper.
Daviess County native Silas Deane Jr.’s Nashville-based VendEngine is one of those prospering.
Four years ago, the company created a Video Visitation feature that allows family and friends to see and talk to inmates on their SmartPhones or computers.
“It’s free to download,” Deane said. “It works just like Skype or FaceTime.”
“Jails and prisons are shutting down on-site visits during the coronavirus,” he said. “That makes Video Visitation more important.”
In-person visits were curtailed to prevent the spread of the virus.
Video visits are generally 15 to 20 minutes,” Deane said. “You can imagine that with 600 inmates in Daviess County, it takes awhile.”
VendEngine, which Deane started in 2011, provides technology to 350-plus jails and prisons in everything from commissary accounts to complete communications, he said.
Art Maglinger, Daviess County jailer, said he’s been using Deane’s electronic messaging service for inmates for several years.
Three weeks ago, he added Video Visitation.
“We’ll continue to use it in the future,” he said. “It’s nice to see the inmates smiling when they see their kids. We monitor it to be sure nobody is doing anything inappropriate. If they do, they lose privileges.”
Maglinger said, “Families are worried and they want to see the inmates. There are a lot of rumors and this helps ease the fear.”
“It’s been a boom for us,” Deane said. “We’ve encouraged this for years. We added nine jails last week.”
He said, “We’re offering it free during this time. Inmates are getting two visits per week during COVID-19. Normally, it’s 30 cents a minute. Most visits are about 10 minutes or $3.”
VendEngine is in 18 states and the Bahamas, according to its website.
And Deane said he has a pilot program in El Salvador and Mexico and is conducting a trial run in Portugal.
“There are possibilities all over the world,” he said. “Data security is very strict in Europe.”
VendEngine has 45 employees scattered all over the country, Deane said.
Video Visits are much cheaper than collect calls from inmates, he said.
People who want to use it can go to JailFunds.com or download the JailFunds app and follow the instructions.
VendEngine’s Mailroom app lets people send free electronic messages to inmates.
“Mail is the number one method for bringing contraband into a jail or correctional facility, and our goal through this new application is to reduce physical mail by 80% while delivering a free instantaneous messaging component that people are used to outside of jail,” Deane said in a news release at the time that service was created.
“By offering this service, we hope to provide an extra barrier for those seeking to sneak drugs or other contraband into a secure facility,” he said then.
Inmates can respond to the messages.
That free service also works through the JailFunds app.
Deane said he left Owensboro in 1988 after college to work as a regional coordinator for U.S. Sen. Al Gore’s bid for the Democratic nomination for president.
“But I still get back there often,” he said.
