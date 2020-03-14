An incident where an Owensboro man was found dead Wednesday at a hotel on New Hartford Road is being investigated as a homicide.
Christopher Riggs, 38, of Owensboro was found dead in a room at the Days Inn. Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for the Owensboro Police Department, said Riggs had “some traumatic injuries,” but didn’t have any injuries that were the obvious cause of his death.
The state Medical Examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide.
The man staying in the room reported the incident, which was called in as a medical emergency, to 911 dispatch. Boggess said the man told police he did not know what happened.
“He didn’t give much insight,” Boggess said.
Detectives have not yet determined what Riggs was doing there, Boggess said.
“I don’t know if he had a room or was actually visiting someone who was staying at the motel,” Boggess said.
Detectives do not have any suspects at this time, and said the man who reported the incident is not a suspect. Boggess said investigators are still conducting interviews.
“There’s a lot of evidence that has been collected,” Boggess said. “... There are still a lot of interviews that need to be done.
“There’s a wide variety of people we need to speak to,” Boggess said. “We’ve got a wealth of people who could have seen something.”
Detectives are still awaiting the results of additional tests from the Medical Examiner’s office, Boggess said.
Detectives are seeking additional leads in the investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can also be called in to Owensboro Crime Stoppers, at 270-687-8484.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
