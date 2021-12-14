Western Kentucky’s confirmed death toll from the tornadoes that raked the area Friday night and early Saturday stood at 74 on Monday evening.
But Gov. Andy Beshear warned in an early-morning news conference that the number will likely climb over the next few days.
He said 21 died in Graves County, 17 in Hopkins, 11 in Muhlenberg, 15 in Warren, four in Caldwell and one each in Taylor, Fulton, Lyon, Franklin and Marshall counties.
Beshear’s voice broke as he read the ages of the dead, starting at 5 months.
Six were younger than 18, he said.
Beshear said 109 people were still reported missing on Monday — 81 in Hopkins County alone.
He said crews were starting to haul away debris in Mayfield and Muhlenberg County.
Beshear said a “mountain of waste” has to be removed from across the path of the storms.
He said work is continuing to get cellphone service restored across the area.
Sunday, President Biden issued a “major disaster declaration” for the counties of Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor and Warren.
Beshear said the Federal Emergency Management Agency was already on the ground in Kentucky on Monday.
That, he said, is the fastest response by the federal government in history.
“We’re grateful,” Beshear said.
He ordered flags to be flown at half-staff from Tuesday morning until sunset next Monday in memory of those who lost their lives.
Beshear said Mayfield Consumer Products, the candle factory that was destroyed by the storm, reported that 94 of the 110 people working there when the building was destroyed were alive and accounted for.
Eight, he said, were dead, and eight were still missing.
“We feared much worse,” Beshear said.
He said state parks are opening their lodges to offer housing for those displaced by the tornadoes.
“We will offer at least two week stays,” Beshear said.
He called for volunteers to help keep the lodges open and perform housekeeping duties.
Eighteen of the victims were still unidentified as of Monday morning.
“Help is pouring in from across the country,” Beshear said.
He said more than 31,000 donations totaling more than $4 million had been received.
People wanting to contribute can go to https://secure.kentucky.gov/form services/Finance/WKYRelief.
Beshear said $5,000 will be appropriated for funeral expenses for each person killed, and he asked funeral homes not to charge more than that.
He said 30,000 homes and businesses remained without power on Monday.
Beshear said he believes the tornado was a F4 or F5 — the highest level.
He said 448 National Guardsmen were helping, including 95 searching for bodies.
Beshear said eight shelters have been opened for people without housing.
He said a “significant number of livestock” was also killed by the storm.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.