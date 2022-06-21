Claiming that he was roughly handled by Louis Oberst, Ernest Bradley, an employee at the municipal light plant, secured a warrant against Oberst, charging him with breach of the peace. Bradley claims that Oberst came to the plant with the paychecks of the employees there, or at least part of them that he had secured from the city clerk, and that when Oberst demanded that Bradley pay him $8 that was owing to James Chagonas, a claim that had been given to Oberst for collection. Bradley claimed that he said that he would not and could not pay the entire amount at this time, which so infuriated Oberst that he made an attack on him. Bradley claims that Oberst choked him, threw him to the ground and struck him.
• June 20, 1922, W. B. McCormack, chief engineer of a surveying party now at work just above Twin Gables that is trying to locate a suitable point for a government dam to be built between Owensboro and Rockport, states to date in their surveying that he believes the current wort site is the best place for the new dam. He and his crew are quartered on three or four launches, lying just off the shore at that point. The dam will take from 5 to 8 years to build.
• June 21, Mike Callas is getting his garden in the rear of the Callas ready for the summer evenings and expects to have it completed about the middle or latter part of the week. The lot to the alley has been fenced in with a high fence. Natural flowers will be planted around the enclosure and tables placed there in the evening. Light fixtures will be installed, and music will be played by an orchestra two evenings in the week.
• June 22, Jack Rarrick was arrested last night on a charge of disorderly conduct, and he drew an added charge of carrying concealed weapons, as a 25-caliber Colt automatic was found on him when the arrest was made. Rarrick, it is said by the police, flung his sweetheart from him, almost directly in front a fast moving train on the L., H. and St. L. track. The young woman was prone on the ground only a few feet from the track when the train sped past.
• June 23, Owen Case was arrested on a warrant sworn out before Squire Hite charging him with an attempt at rape. In her complaint, the girl, who is said to be 15 years old, says that Case followed her on a public road and that she had to run to escape seizure at his hands. Upon learning the boy was only 15, Hite sent the case to County Judge McFarland, who released the boy under $200 bond.
• June 24, Thursday night, fire of unknown origin was discovered in the home of E. M. Miller, 520 Clay St. The flames were soon extinguished, but not before they had done damage to the extent of about $300. It had been reported to police headquarters that the home had been robbed and that the burglar had without a doubt started the fire. Miss Sallie Bristow, who had a room in the Miller home, discovered the fire. It was burning in a clothes closet in the room she occupied.
50 years ago
• June 20, 1972, Mrs. Marilou Blanford of Owensboro attended the 8th annual ESA Women International Leadership conference at Estes Park, Colo. Mrs. Blanford is Kentucky state president for ESA, which was founded in 1929. Plans for the program during 1972-73 were discussed during the three-day meeting attended by 65 state presidents and international officers across the country. Major discussion was centered around the forthcoming “ESA Million Dollar Bike Ride,” a fundraising benefit for St. Jude Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.
• June 21, twenty-two summer trips, including overnight trips to the Land Between the Lakes area in western Kentucky, are planned for the summer by the Cliff Hagan Boys’ Club beginning Thursday. The local boys’ club summer trip program is open to all club members between the ages of 8 and 18. Trips scheduled are to Windy Hollow, Fort Knox, Louisville Zoo, Ben Hawes Park, Audubon Park, Beech Bend Park, Rough River State Park, the Land Between the Lakes, Miller Lakes and Santa Claus Land.
• June 22, organ music by Allan Quinn will furnish the background for the Green River Rural Electric beauty pageant to be held in connection with the annual meeting of the cooperative Saturday, July 1 at Apollo High School. Quinn will play during both segments of the beauty contest — swimsuit and evening dress, and also during portions of the annual meeting at which two Daviess County directors will be elected for three-year terms.
• June 23, area livestock and poultry feeders have been invited to attend the grand opening of Ralston Purina’s newest and most modern Chow manufacturing plant in Evansville. The plant can be seen for miles because of the brightly painted “checkerboard” emblem that is the trademark of Ralston Purina. At the present time, the plant is operating with one eight-hour shift.
