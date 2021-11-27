As hard as it may be to believe, Keith Cain didn’t always want to be Sheriff of Daviess County.
Cain, who has been sheriff for 22 years, seems inseparable from the office he has led since being elected in 1998. But there were couple of times when Cain’s career path could have gone another way entirely.
“I got out of the Marine Corps in 1973, and I worked construction for the better part of the year, as well with my dad on the farm,” Cain said. At night, Cain was taking classes to be an auto mechanic.
The work in all three jobs was good, Cain said. But, something was missing.
“Having served in the Marine Corps for three years, that sense of purpose, of being part of something larger than myself, was missing,” Cain said. “All three of those are honorable positions, but they were not what I was called to do.
“The closest thing, on the civilian side, was law enforcement,” Cain said.
Cain will turn over the reins of the sheriff’s office at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, when department chief deputy Major Barry Smith is sworn in as sheriff. Cain previously announced he wouldn’t seek another term as sheriff. Earlier this month, Cain announced he would retire as of Dec. 1.
Back in 1974, Kentucky didn’t have the rigorous law enforcement hiring standards that are in place today. Those came later, when state lawmakers created the professional standards that government training of every police officer, state trooper and sheriff’s deputy in the state.
So Cain did what anyone seeking a law enforcement job would’ve done back then: He went to the sheriff’s office, the Owensboro Police Department and the KSP post in Henderson and filled out applications.
“I decided whichever called me first, I’d go to work for,” Cain said. When the phone rang, it was then-Sheriff Charles C. “Boots” Norris on the other end of the line.
Cain took the job, but had it in the back of his mind that he might move on to another agency after a couple of years. It didn’t work out that way.
“I ended up staying for the next 48 years,” Cain said.
Later, when offers from other law enforcement agencies came in, Cain turned them down.
After a short time as a patrol deputy, Cain was moved into investigations and attached to a combined narcotics task force, a job that had him at OPD headquarters more than at the sheriff’s office.
“A lot of people thought I worked for OPD,” Cain said.
Later, Cain moved into the criminal investigations bureau that Norris had established.
The sheriff’s office provided Cain with opportunities he wouldn’t have considered otherwise. Cain had left high school at age 17 to join the Marines and served in Vietnam, and picked up his GED while at a base in California.
But as a sheriff’s deputy, Cain qualified for tuition through a law enforcement assistance program, and got his bachelor’s degree at Kentucky Wesleyan. In 1989, Cain attended the FBI National Academy, where graduates left with a number of hours toward a master’s degree. Cain completed his master’s degree in community and agency counseling at Western Kentucky University.
“That opened the door to teach at a number of different venues,” Cain said. “I’ve had the privilege of preparing people from across the country for a career in law enforcement.”
The sheriff’s office was one of the first in the state to have a policy and procedures manual, a project Cain undertook when he took office in 1999. When policy manuals became a requirement for all Kentucky law enforcement agencies, the Daviess County manual was used as a model by many agencies, Cain said.
The sheriff’s office is also accredited by the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police, which means the agency is using what are considered the best practices in law enforcement. Accreditation is a long process. When the Daviess department was accredited, not many other sheriff’s offices had pursuing it.
“We were already doing 80% of the things that are required, but it took us five years to obtain that accreditation,” Cain said. “As I look back, one of the things I’m most proud of is we are an accredited agency.”
Cain was chairman of the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council for 18 years, which certified the state’s professional standards and training for most law enforcement officers, except for the constitutional office of constable.
Cain has also held leadership positions with the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association and the National Sheriff’s Association, where he worked on law enforcement policies.
“My career has taken me all over the country, and internationally,” Cain said. “Never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined, when I started at the Daviess County Sheriff’s office, it would offer me the opportunities it has.”
Cain said retiring is hard, but he won’t be leaving the profession entirely. Cain said he’ll continue working, pro bono, as a consultant for the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association and the National Association.
But Cain said he feels like it’s time to retire.
“One of the things the pandemic taught me, and so many others, is life is extremely precious, and the time we spend with (family) is fleeting.
“My family has wanted me to retire for a number of years, my wife and my son,” Cain said. “They didn’t badger me, they didn’t ask me, but that’s what they wanted.”
The department, Cain said, is in good place for new leader.
“I would not be leaving this office if I did not have an individual I was confident is prepared and competent” to take over, Cain said.
“One of the reasons that makes it less difficult (to retire) is I know I have that person in Barry Smith,” Cain said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.