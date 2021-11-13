One of the organizers for a proposed Christmas parade next month said Friday that the group already has more than floats signed up to participate.
The parade, called “The People’s Christmas Parade,” is planned for 4:30 p.m. December 18. The event is being organized by a group separate from the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade Association, the group that has staged the parade for decades.
The Christmas Parade Association canceled its plans for a “reverse parade” with stationary floats that people could walk by, citing trouble retaining volunteers, financial issues and a lack of community interest in the “reverse parade” idea.
The organizers of the “The People’s Christmas Parade” are Sarah Keller Barnes, Tesricia Shyver and Erich Stranger. Barnes said the group began planning when they learned the traditional Christmas Parade had been canceled.
“We met last night at 6 p.m. and decided we needed to come up with a name,” Barnes said Friday.
Barnes said she was surprised when she learned the city doesn’t organize the parade, and her and fellow organizers didn’t want to see the parade canceled. Last year’s parade was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our kids deserve a parade,” said Barnes, who added that when the parade was canceled this year, “that was devastating.”
“We just thought the city had canceled another event, like they have been doing,” Barnes said. The group “wanted to make this (parade) about the county and our kids.
A number of people have signed up to have floats in the event, Barnes said.
“As of right now, I have between 34 and 40 floats committed,” she said. “That’s only within a couple of days, and that’s from people reaching out to me. We are really excited.”
Earlier this week, City Public Events Director Tim Ross said he was in contact with a group interested in staging a parade, and that the city would be willing to provide the services it provides other downtown events, such as street closures, law enforcement and sanitation.
In a message Friday, Ross said he had no additional information about the parade at this time, but would likely have more information next week.
On Tuesday, Francine Marseille, director of Friday After 5, said she and other Friday After 5 members would be willing to work to stage a Christmas parade. Marseille said Friday that she met with the “People’s Christmas Parade” organizers Thursday evening, and Friday After 5 members won’t be involved.
‘I texted the mayor and the (Friday After 5) board, and everyone feels very good about their decision,” Marseille said. “They are very, very focused on a certain path. We wish them the best in their vision.”
Friday After 5 officials are ready to offer their assistance if the parade organizers need it, Marseille said.
“If they choose to contact us for support ... we are here,” she said. “We are part of the community.”
To Participate
Anyone interested in having a float or being involved in the “People’s Christmas Parade” being planned for next month should contact Sarah Keller Barnes at 270-315-3960.
