The region could be headed to a better place in the near future as COVID-19 cases continue declining, according to Clay Horton, public health director for the Green River District Health Department.
But while things appear to be looking up, Horton said the pandemic is still not over, and it could be some time before the endemic stage is reached. However, public health officials are hopeful the situation is headed in that direction.
On Tuesday, GRDHD reported 214 new cases in the seven-county region between Feb. 18-21, 116 of which occurred in Daviess County.
The latest report shows new cases have dropped significantly from where they were less than a month ago, when the region saw its highest reported case count for the entirety of the pandemic on Jan. 28, with 2,533 cases reported between Jan. 25-27.
Infection rates, however, continue to be high, although Horton expects those to continue dropping, and by summer, he said rates could be fairly low.
“I think that’s probably what our future looks like, but right now, we’re still seeing very high rates of spread within our community,” he said. “They are greatly improved from where they were, and that’s great news, but it’s not over by any stretch of the imagination.”
The new daily case average for the region sits at 77.9 as of Tuesday. The highest regional average was also reported on Jan. 28, when it was 848.9, according to data from the GRDHD.
In Daviess County, the incidence rate, as of Tuesday, was reported at 35.75 new cases on average per day for a population of 100,000.
The incidence rate, while much lower than the 337.61 reported for the county on Jan. 28, is still considered to be at a critical rate of spread, which is 25 or more cases daily.
Three of the seven counties in the GRDHD region — McLean, Henderson and Union — have incidence rates lower than the critical rate.
“We’re hopeful that we’ll continue to see a decline in that average for daily cases,” Horton said.
As to whether there are any potential surges or new variants on the horizon, Horton said it is difficult to predict.
“There are a lot of variables that are hard to predict there, human behaviors being one of those, and whether additional variants will emerge,” he said. “What we’re expecting to happen, and what I hope for our community happens, is that we will see these rates go down even lower.
“I think yes, we will see things go to an endemic stage; we’re not there yet.”
COVID-19 hospitalizations have also continued to decline, with Owensboro Health reporting 27 COVID-related patients throughout its facilities, with 21 at OH Regional Hospital as of Monday evening.
Of those individuals, five were in critical care — none of whom were fully vaccinated — and three were on ventilators.
The highest number of patients to date was reported Sept. 21, with 69 COVID-19 hospitalizations at OHRH.
“Everything is moving in the right direction,” Horton said. “And that’s not to declare it over.
“But I think there’s some hope that we’re probably going to go through a phase here really soon that will give us all some relief and will be much more normal than anything we’ve experienced in the last two years.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.