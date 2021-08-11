When Bill and Scott Jagoe of Jagoe Homes announced plans in 2006 for Deer Valley, an upscale subdivision on the northern edge of Masonville, they said it would take 10 to 15 years to build it out.
And they’re right on schedule to complete the subdivision in 2022 — 16 years after they started.
Scott Jagoe said Tuesday that 64 additional home sites are being developed in a new section of Deer Valley, bringing the total number of houses to 542.
“This is the last section” of Deer Valley, he said. “We should finish it out sometime next year.”
There are still about 10 scattered home sites in the older part of the subdivision, Jagoe said.
But he expects those to go soon as well.
Home prices there range from around $200,000 to $425,000.
Jagoe said only two building sites are still available in the company’s Central Park subdivision on East 26th Street.
In 2017, the Jagoes announced plans for Bluegrass Commons, a 306-home bluegrass music-themed subdivision, off Carter Road on Barron Drive.
Streets there are named for bluegrass musicians.
That subdivision is already 60% to 70% full, Jagoe said.
He said the area is seeing strong demand for new homes this year.
“There’s plenty of land around,” he said. “We’ll be bringing new communities to Owensboro.”
Owensboro home builders are seeing their best year in more than a decade.
Richard Stallings, executive officer of the Home Builders Association of Owensboro, said earlier, “We haven’t seen this level of construction in 10 or 11 years. But 2019 was up 20% over 2018. 2020 was up 9% over 2019. And so far this year, we’re up 32% over last year.”
He said the first six months of 2021 saw permits issued for 194 single-family houses.
That’s up from 149 during the same period last year.
And sales of existing homes are soaring as well.
In the first six months of 2021, local Realtors sold 939 houses for a total of $181.2 million.
During the same period last year, they sold 796 house for $136.3 million.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.