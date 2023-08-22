OWENWS-08-22-23 DEE'S

Owner Kenneth Harper holds the Civilian Service Award given to him by Sheriff Brad Youngman on Monday at Dee’s Diner, 1362 E. Fourth St.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Friday, two employees of Dee’s Diner, 1362 E. Fourth St., were arrested along with four other people on charges of conspiring to traffic drugs from the diner to inmates of the Daviess County Detention Center.

And social media was quickly filled with attacks on the restaurant, despite the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department saying there was no evidence that the restaurant’s management knew anything about it.

Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

