Friday, two employees of Dee’s Diner, 1362 E. Fourth St., were arrested along with four other people on charges of conspiring to traffic drugs from the diner to inmates of the Daviess County Detention Center.
And social media was quickly filled with attacks on the restaurant, despite the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department saying there was no evidence that the restaurant’s management knew anything about it.
“They stepped up and did the right thing,” Sheriff Brad Youngman said.
So, Monday he presented Ken Harper, Dee’s owner, with a Civilian Service Award for the restaurant’s help and to show doubters that the diner’s owners were the good guys.
Harper said the diner didn’t suffer any loss of business from the incident “but it would have if we hadn’t spoken out when we did.”
He said, “It affected me personally to hear things people were saying about us.”
Harper said he was pleased with the way the sheriff’s department handled everything.
“I’m proud to live in the community they protect,” he said.
Sheriff Youngman said he was planning on issuing several Civilian Service Awards later
“But when this happened, I decided to move it up,” he said. “We wanted to make things right for them for the way they stepped up to help us.”
Youngman said, “Some of the comments Friday were ugly. He (Harper) was pretty torn up.”
He said, “I told him that 1% was making all the noise and they’d move on before the weekend was over.”
Youngman said Dee’s Facebook post Friday “really helped.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.