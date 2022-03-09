Burgers for breakfast?
It worked for Dee’s Diner, 1362 E. Fourth St.
The 13-year-old restaurant won the competition for best burger in Owensboro during “Owensboro Burger Week” last week.
Dave Kirk, destination management director for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, which sponsored the event, led reporters and photographers into the restaurant at 10 a.m. Tuesday to surprise the owners — Kenneth Harper and his mother, Dee Harper — with the “Best Burger” trophy.
Kenneth Harper said they experimented with several burgers before deciding on “Dee’s French Toast Breakfast Melt,” which featured a quarter-pound of beef topped with bacon, scrambled eggs and American cheese on two slices of Dee’s Famous French Toast dusted with powder sugar.
“Our customers love our French toast,” Dee Harper said. “We do breakfast, and we wanted something people could have with their coffee.”
The diner sold almost 700 of the burgers — between nearly 1,400 pieces of French toast — between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. over five days last week.
Kenneth Harper said the burger will go back on the regular menu after a few days to let the staff rest up from last week’s rush.
Kirk said 16,434 burgers were sold last week by the 32 participating restaurants.
That was up from 11,606 burgers prepared by 24 restaurants last year
Sales figures show that more than $115,000 worth of burgers were sold by those restaurants, he said.
The burgers each sold for $7, including tax.
That was up from $69,636 a year ago when the burgers were $6.
The Miller House placed second with its “Get In My Pork Belly Burger,” which featured Angus ground beef, braised pork belly, tomato bourbon jam and arugula on a brioche bun.
Third place went to O’Bryan’s Bar and Grill in West Louisville, which won the competition last year.
Ole South Bar-B-Q finished fourth, and Mellow Mushroom and Old Hickory Bar-B-Q tied to round out the top five.
This year’s entry from O’Bryan’s was its “Maker’s Melt” — two beef patties on garlic-butter toast covered in pepper jack cheese, bacon, fried onion straws and a homemade spicy Maker’s Mark sauce.
Last year, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s sold the most burgers in the competition — 1,377 of its “Five Cheese Burgers.”
This year, the restaurant again sold the most, with 2,078 of its “Beef’s Campfire Burgers” being eaten.
Kirk said there were 14 judges this year. Each visited the eight restaurants anonymously and rated the burgers.
Only one burger — Brew Bridge’s “Banh Mi Burger” — got a perfect score from a judge, he said.
The CVB partners with the city for the event, which gets support from local and state sponsors, including the Kentucky Beef Council, Independence Bank, Green River Appliance and Hill View Farms Meats.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
