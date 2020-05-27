Matthew A. Adams, the Utica man facing the death penalty for allegedly killing a woman in her Owensboro home in 2018, is scheduled to go to trial in October.
But Adams’ lawyers are asking the trial be postponed at least until the beginning of next year, citing complications that the COVID-19 pandemic has created in preparing the defense.
Adams, 28, was charged with murder and first-degree burglary in the death of Erica Owen, who was killed in her home on Placid Place in July 2018. Prosecutors charged Adams with breaking into Owen’s home and strangling her. He also faces charges of violating a protective order, tampering with evidence and theft of auto over $10,000.
Adams had a prior relationship with Owen and was already facing charges for vandalizing Owen’s home before the July 2018 incident.
Michael Bufkin, one of Adams’ public defenders, said in a motion that the pandemic has interfered with investigating the facts of the case. Also, potential mitigating factors, such as Adams’ mental health, can’t be adequately investigated because attorneys and evaluators are not currently able to meet with him in person, he said.
Bufkin, who is part of the state Department of Public Advocacy, said the defense team is bound by an executive order from Gov. Andy Beshear to limit in-person contact with people, which has limited the information they can gather.
“There are at least 45 relevant mitigation witnesses not previously interviewed who cannot be interviewed because of social distancing requirements,” Bufkin wrote. The motion also includes a statement from mitigation specialist Anita Dawn Jones, which says her examination of Adams’ mental health history has been stopped because Adams cannot be met with in person. Adams is incarcerated in the Daviess County Detention Center.
In particular, Jenkins said she has found evidence of “cognitive disorders that need to be investigated,” including problems with reading and math, but Adams’ teachers can’t be interviewed because of the pandemic.
Jenkins said Adams has “severe mental issues” including anxiety, depression and substance abuse disorder, but physicians who worked with Adams can’t be interviewed, and all records can’t be obtained, because of the pandemic. Defense mental health experts have also been unable to meet with Adams, Jenkins said.
Jenkins wrote she would be at least six months from the time the state’s social distancing requirement is lifted to complete her investigation.
April Rush, a fact investigator with the Department of Public Advocacy, also provided an accompanying statement with Bufkin’s motion that said she has been unable to meet with or find witnesses or visit the Placid Place home where the incident took place. Phone interviews are inadequate for interviewing witnesses, Rush said.
Bufkin argued the pandemic also creates issues with conducting a trial that might still be present in October.
The Administrative Office of the Courts has said that jury trials can resume no earlier than August.
Bufkin said the trial will require a large jury pool that will create the possibility of virus transmission, and jurors might “be tempted to make rushed decisions” in order to get away as quickly as possible.
“This pandemic is uncharted territory for a capital trial,” Bufkin wrote. “It would make sense for the court to try a number of less weighty cases before tackling a capital trial where a man’s life hangs in the balance.”
A hearing is scheduled later this week to discuss motions, including one to exclude the death penalty.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.