The state’s witness who testified against Owensboro resident Richard G. Maike and his co-defendants Monday underwent hours of cross-examination Tuesday, as defense attorneys attempted to cast doubt on the witness’ credibility and version of events.

Maike, Doyce G. Barnes and Faraday Hosseinpour are on trial in U.S. District Court on charges of securities fraud, money laundering, tax evasion and mail fraud, for allegedly taking millions of dollars from people who believed they were buying into an online casino and investing in social media and music platforms.

