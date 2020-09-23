Attorneys for two Owensboro men charged with the fatal shootings of three people last year in an Audubon Avenue home are seeking additional information from prosecutors about the case evidence.
Arnett B. Baines, 32, of the first block of Dixiana Court, and Cylar L. Shemwell, 33, of the 1600 block of Wisteria Gardens were charged with murder and first-degree assault in the deaths of Robert D. Smith, 35, Jay Michael Sowders, 43, and Christopher Carie, 18. All died of gunshot wounds to the head the morning of Jan. 17, 2019 in the basement of Sowders’ home in the 900 block of Audubon Avenue.
Carmen Vanegas was in the home in another room and was also shot, but survived.
Surveillance video shows two men entering the home and going into a basement room where Smith, Sowders and Carie had been seated. An OPD detective testified previously that the video then showed a man the detective believes is Baines shooting the three in the head, while a man police believe is Shemwell sat and watched.
Baines and Shemwell could face the death penalty if convicted.
Shemwell’s public defender has filed a motion asking the judge to order prosecutors to produce a “bill of particulars,” which is where prosecutors would give detailed information about the charges.
Defense attorney Leigh Jackson says in her motion that indictment against Shemwell says “one and/or two of them” killed Smith, Sowders and Carie “by shooting (them) with a handgun.” The same language says, “one and/or two of them” seriously injured Vanegas by shooting her in the head.
“(It) is clear Mr. Shemwell did not shoot any of the victims, as the events are captured on video,” Jackson writes in her motion. The indictment does not “contain a plain, concise and definite statement” of how Shemwell is connected to the shooting, Jackson writes. Rather, Jackson writes the indictment is only the prosecution’s “theory that Mr. Shemwell was in some way involved.”
The motion asks Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington to order prosecutors to specifically state how Shemwell is believed to have been involved, or how Shemwell “failed in a legal duty to prevent the actions of Baines.”
Shemwell is scheduled to have a hearing on the motion on Friday in Daviess Circuit Court.
Meanwhile, Baines’ defense has filed a motion for prosecutors to produce details about what identification procedures were used in order to connect Baines to the shooting.
While the defense knows several people were shown photos or still images of Baines, the defense doesn’t know how many people saw the photo lineup, or if anyone didn’t identify Baines, public defender Sara Zeurcher writes in her motion.
The defense, Zeurcher said, needs information about what steps were taken to identify Baines through photos. Previous courts have ruled an identification attempt could be exculpatory if it was “impermissibly suggestive,” which would give rise to “the very substantial likelihood of irreparable misidentification.”
Baines’ motion is scheduled to be heard on Thursday.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
