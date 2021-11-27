Even if it is true that our electronic devices spy on us, I can’t say that I am overly concerned.
What, after all, would my phone have to say about me except that I sometimes cheat and click “solve cell” on the Sudoku app, or that my map app would testify that I spend my weekends wandering around old rural cemeteries, fulfilling requests from people who live far away but want to see a photograph of an ancestor’s headstone?
What could my microwave possibly reveal except that I like my instant oatmeal a little on the thick side, or that I meticulously cover leftovers before reheating them, mainly because I don’t want to be bothered with wiping up the splatters and spills?
Now that I stop and consider the matter, my television is probably the device that knows me best.
I remember once several years ago when I was having some kind of problem with my subscription to Netflix, and the tech guy was able to access an archive of the shows I had recently viewed. It was a rather haphazard collection of science and history documentaries, with maybe a few biographies thrown in.
I never understand anything Neil deGrasse Tyson is talking about, but he sure makes the universe sound fascinating — and the pictures are pretty.
I dropped Netflix years ago, mainly because I just don’t want TV that much anyway, and it seemed silly to pay extra money to not watch even more stuff.
But one look at my DVR log would tell you that I’m still watching the same science and history programs, but with a few classic MGM musicals thrown in for good measure.
“Bonanza” is still my all-time favorite, even though I have most of its 14 seasons on DVD now, and sometimes I will watch reruns of “The Big Bang Theory,” even though it was already cancelled by the time I ever saw my first episode.
If I think about it when I get home from work in the afternoons, I occasionally try to catch “Jeopardy!” I am smart but I am slow, so although I know a lot of the answers, the contestants always buzz in way before I ever would.
Sometimes I watch the old shows that my kids and I watched together when they were young — “A Different World,” “Family Matters,” “The Facts of Life” — and occasionally even shows I watched when I was young, like “The Andy Griffith Show.”
There are a few shows that I would watch except they last too long; I don’t want to sit around for an hour waiting for Columbo to trap the bad guy in his or her own web of lies.
All in all, I wouldn’t be embarrassed for my television to tell anyone what I’m watching, with the possible exception of “Say Yes to the Dress.”
Nobody who knows me would believe I ever watch that thing, and if the brides are brats, I don’t. But I like it when the brides are sweet and starry-eyed and Randy helps them find a dress that makes them feel beautiful, even if I am horrified at the thought of paying more than $100 for a wedding dress. Or any dress. Or any article of clothing, for that matter.
But just last week, I found myself watching something I never — never! — would have imagined myself watching. So now it is time for true confessions.
I’ve heard about the Hallmark Channel’s series of Christmas specials, and I knew they started somewhere around Halloween.
How in the world there could possibly be enough holiday-oriented stories to last for two months or more, I couldn’t even imagine, and anyway, who wants to watch that kind of sappy nonsense with a transparent plot and cardboard characters and convoluted storylines that apparently always involve two people who don’t realize they love each other until the very last scene?
Well … now that you mention it …
I was having a bad day, topping off a bad week, and I just wanted to retreat from reality. No, that’s not entirely accurate: What I wanted was reality, but with a guaranteed happy ending.
Where better to turn than to a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie?
So I picked up my remote, clicked around through the directory, and settled down to watch a movie with a plot that was predictable from the very opening scene, featuring actors who were somewhat less than realistic but who at least earned big bonus points for being earnest.
There was a not-so-subtle subplot that I picked up on way before any of the characters, but sure enough, within the last five minutes, everything got wrapped up with a neat little bow with a happy ending, smiles, hand-holding and kisses, and of course a song just as the snowflakes began to fall.
It was dopey, it was goofy, it was dumb.
It was everything I needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.