The Del McCoury Band returns to the area on Aug. 7 for a 6:30 p.m. performance at the Lincoln Amphitheatre in Lincoln City, Indiana.
McCoury, 82, has been a bluegrass musician for 63 years.
In 1963, he played guitar and sang lead with Bill Monroe’s Blue Grass Boys.
In the 1980s, his sons, Ronnie, on mandolin, and Rob, on banjo, joined their father to create the Del McCoury Band.
They’ve performed in Owensboro and at ROMP several times through the years, most recently in 2019.
The band also performed a free set in the lobby of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum that year.
They were among the first acts to perform in the Hall of Fame’s Woodward Theatre in the fall of 2018.
McCoury has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2003 and a member of the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame since 2011.
The band has been named entertainer of the year nine times by the IBMA, through 2004.
In 2019, the band took home “album of the year” honors from the IBMA.
The McCourys be joined for the Aug. 7 concert by The Price Sisters, who will also be performing at ROMP in September.
Twin sisters, Lauren Price Napier and Leanna Price, were part of a 10-day tour of The People’s Republic of China in 2015 and were signed by Rebel Records in 2016.
Ticket prices range from $24.95 to $29.95.
They are available at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com or by calling 812-937-2329.
The amphitheater is inside Lincoln State Park.
It seats 1,500 and is listed as one of the largest roofed amphitheaters in the country.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
