The state has delayed the date when property valuation administrators have to get their preliminary assessments to Frankfort for certification by 60 days.
That means Daviess PVA Rachel Pence Foster has until June 1 to get those numbers to Frankfort.
Otherwise, they would have been turned in on April 6.
A letter from Thomas S. Crawford, executive director of the Kentucky Office of Property Valuation, earlier this month, said, “There is a great deal of uncertainty concerning how the state of emergency is affecting property values and how PVA offices should proceed.”
Crawford set new deadlines that show that people will be able to inspect the property rolls from July 6 to July 20.
Certification will begin on Aug. 3, the letter says.
Tax rates will be set from mid-October to mid-November.
So, does that delay mean that tax collection will be delayed?
No, local officials say, the taxes will still be due in November and December.
“The delayed process per the letter should not impact our timeline and process for distributing bills,” City Manager Nate Pagan said in an email.
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said it won’t cause the county any delay in collecting taxes this fall.
But Crawford’s letter says this “may just be the first adjustment made for the 2020 assessment year.”
Although Foster still isn’t sure how much property values will increase this year, they jumped 4.74% last year to $6.08 billion.
That was the biggest one-year increase in property values since the 5.16% hike in 2008 — the year the Great Recession began.
In the past 20 years, the largest increase was 8.73% in 2000 and the smallest was 0.71% in 2010.
Since this year’s assessments are based on prices already paid for property in the county, the assessments will likely be up.
There’s been a shortage of homes on the market for the past couple of years.
And that drives prices up.
Earlier this month, the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association said the median price of the 140 homes sold here in March was $147,450 — up 9.3% from $134,950 a year ago.
The PVA’s office reassesses property when it is sold.
And each year, it reassesses a different quadrant of the county.
This year, it’s the property south of Parrish Avenue and west of Frederica Street.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
