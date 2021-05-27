Growing demand for aluminum as the economy picks up steam will mean a loss of revenue for the Owensboro Riverport Authority in the coming fiscal year.
But that’s because the current fiscal year was so strong.
Last year, when the coronavirus pandemic hit in mid-March, manufacturing slowed to a crawl. Many automakers closed in April 2020 and weren’t accepting metal shipments.
So, the smelters had to find places to store the aluminum they were producing.
And storage at the Owensboro port began to pick up.
It quickly became one of the three main hubs for aluminum storage in the United States along with Toledo, Ohio; and Baltimore.
By August, the local port was storing more than 300,000 tons of aluminum — worth more than half a billion dollars.
Brian Wright, the riverport’s president, said the peak was about $540 million worth when aluminum was selling for $1,800 a ton.
That was a major reason that revenue at the riverport is up 16.34% this year.
“It’s not normal to see those numbers,” Wright said.
Currently, he said, there are about 160 tons of aluminum at the riverport. And he expects that to drop to around 80 tons during the coming fiscal year because demand for aluminum is so strong.
It was as low as 50 tons a few years ago, Wright said.
The riverport’s storage of aluminum fluctuates with demand for the metal, he said.
The budget, which the board approved on Wednesday, shows revenue of $14.1 million for next year — down $2.176 million or 13.36% from this year. Expenses are projected at $12.268 million, leaving net income at $1.67 million — down 15.43% from this year’s $4.44 million.
“Next year could be dicey,” Wright told the board. “We don’t know what the future normal is.”
Wright said he expects things to get worse before they get better.
But the riverport is in good shape financially because of the success of the current year, he said.
The board approved a 3.5% cost of living adjustment for employees.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.