Demand still strong for AR-15s

After two mass shootings across the country within a week, President Biden and Democrats in Washington have been talking about taking fast action on tougher gun laws.
Republicans have staunchly opposed that.
“There’s not a big appetite among our members to do things that would appear to be addressing it, but actually don’t do anything to fix the problem,” U.S. Sen. Senator John Thune, a South Dakota Republican who serves as Senate minority whip, told the New York Times.
Talk like that in the nation’s capital has long spurred demand for guns — especially whatever weapon is under attack at the moment.
In this case, it’s the AR-15, a rifle that can fire up to 45 rounds per minute.
Todd Johnson at Master Pawn, 1031 E. 18th St., which will soon be River City Pawn, said, “People are coming in daily wanting them. Firearms and ammunition are still in demand.”
But, he said, “We only have one (AR-15) in stock.”
However, at Whittaker Guns in West Louisville, Darrik Caraway, one of the owners, said, “There hasn’t been a big uptick here.”
In 2017, Whittaker Guns opened a 24,000-square-foot superstore with more than 7,000 guns on display.
It’s considered to be the largest firearms retailer in Kentucky and one of the largest by volume single-shop locations in the country.
Part of the reason there hasn’t been more demand, Caraway said, is that since the coronavirus pandemic began and riots broke out in several cities last year, there has been a strong daily demand for both firearms and ammunition.
And that, combined with COVID precautions, led to a shortage of both.
“One of the biggest things,” Caraway said last summer, “is when Republicans are in the White House, sales are traditionally slow. So manufacturers cut back on production, laid off workers and were overstocked. They cut prices to get rid of inventory.”
He said, “Then, the pandemic hit — first on the West Coast. And people started buying everything up. A lot of manufacturers had to close temporarily. And some still aren’t back to full capacity. People are still laid off. It’s the same with parts. Demand is at an all-time high.”
Usually when Democrats win the White House sales of guns and ammunition soar.
But Caraway said he hasn’t seen a big uptick in sales since Biden won the presidency in November.
Part of the reason, he said, is probably that with the U.S. Senate split 50-50, and Vice President Kamala Harris the tie-breaker if necessary, gun owners know that a ban on the weapons isn’t likely to happen.
“It’s been a strange year,” Caraway said. “We’ve seen an unprecedented shortage in inventory.”
And, he said, “There’s still a huge ammunition shortage and it’s not going to go away this year.”
But Caraway said he still has the AR-style weapons on his shelves.
The National Shooting Sports Foundation once estimated that approximately 5 million to 10 million AR-15 style rifles are in the United States today.
The organization says, “The ‘AR’ in ‘AR-15’ rifle stands for ArmaLite rifle, after the company that developed it in the 1950s.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.