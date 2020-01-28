Daviess County Democrats will be visited by two candidates seeking the party’s nomination for the U.S. Senate seat now occupied by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell during the next two weeks.
Mike Broihier, a Lincoln County farmer and educator, will be at party headquarters at 233 Williamsburg Square at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, for a meet-and-greet potluck.
Broihier of Stanford retired from the U.S. Marines as a lieutenant colonel and spent five years as a reporter and editor for a weekly newspaper.
His platform calls for “economic and social justice for every Kentuckian.”
Maggie Jo Hilliard, a Louisville attorney and artist, is scheduled to attend the party’s Feb. 8 meeting at 8:30 a.m. at party headquarters.
Her web page says running on a platform highlighting “human health, climate care and government accountability.”
Hilliard’s website says that she splits her time in Florida “working on statewide personal injury matters as an associate attorney at Kemp, Ruge and Green Legal Group from Tampa and Jacksonville.”
Donna Haynes, party chairwoman, said all the other candidates for the Democratic nomination have been invited to attend future meetings.
According to the Kentucky Secretary of State’s office, the following people have filed for the U.S. Senate seat:
Democrats include Jimmy C. Ausbrooks, Franklin; Charles Booker, Louisville; Andrew J. Maynard, Georgetown; Amy McGrath, Lexington; Eric Rothmuller, Louisville; John R. Sharpensteen, Bonnieville; Bennie J. Smith, Louisville; and Mary Ann Tobin, Irvington.
Republicans challenging McConnell in the GOP primary include Nicholas Alsager, Campbellsville; Wendell K. Crow, Coxs Creek; Paul John Frangedakis, Lexington; Louis Grider, Elizabethtown; Naren James, Stanford; Kenneth Lowndes, Wilder; and C. Wesley Morgan, Richmond.
The primary is May 19.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
