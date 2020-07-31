Starting Saturday, the Daviess County Democratic Headquarters in Williamsburg Square will be open from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Donna Haynes, party chairwoman, said, "Because of the virus, we'll be open to hand out signs and answer any questions. We want to restrict the people inside to five or fewer, so there won't be any campaign events for now. We also request that anyone coming in wear a mask."
She said, "We hope to expand the hours after the Labor Day weekend, but final decisions on those hours will depend on the virus and how it's either progressed or has slowed down."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.