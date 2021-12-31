The Daviess County Democratic Party will collect gift cards for the tornado victims in Kentucky from noon until 3 p.m. on New Year's Day at the IBEW Union Hall at 2911 West Parrish Ave. (across from Ollie's Bargain Outlet).
It is suggested that the gift cards be from large retailers (Walmart, Target), restaurants (McDonald's, Wendy’s, Cracker Barrel) or major gift card distributors (Visa, Mastercard). The major gift cards can be used in multiple locations.
These cards will be given to schools' Family Resource Centers in areas affected by the recent tornadoes, especially the areas closest to Owensboro and smaller communities that may not have received as much assistance.
For more information, contact Larry Miller, Daviess County Chair Democratic Executive Committee, at 270-313-4899.
