Democrats have postponed Daviess County precinct elections scheduled for Saturday as well as the county convention for April 18 to select delegates to the state and national conventions this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But Donna Haynes, local party chairwoman, said, “We have decided to have the Democratic headquarters located at 233 Williamsburg Square open every Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. for anyone who wants literature, to donate to the homeless veterans group that the Democratic Woman’s Club has been collecting items for or if anyone just wants general information.”
