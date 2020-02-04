Daviess County Democrats will be collecting food and other items for local homeless veterans on Saturday.
Donna Haynes, local party chairwoman, said the Democratic Executive Committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at party headquarters, 233 Williamsburg Square.
That meeting will discuss upcoming precinct elections and the county conventions.
At 10 a.m., Haynes said, the executive committee will partner with the Daviess County Democratic Woman's Club to gather supplies for homeless veterans.
People can pull up to the sidewalk beside party headquarters from 10 a.m. to noon and volunteers will come to the car to collect the items, she said.
Haynes said the local Veterans Administration clinic needs personal items such as soap and shampoo as well as non-perishable food for veterans.
They also need hygiene items for both men and women, she said.
