Saturday, the Daviess County Democratic Woman’s Club will be collecting clothes, food and personal hygiene items for homeless veterans at the IBEW Local 1701 Hall, 2911 W. Parrish Avenue.
Military Times recently reported that “the number of veterans experiencing homelessness increased in 2020, even before the effects of the coronavirus pandemic damaged employment prospects and financial resources for the community.”
The story estimated that 37,252 veterans were homeless last year — a 2.2% increase from 2019.
And it estimated that there were 399 homeless veterans in Kentucky.
In Owensboro, Harry Pedigo, chairman of the Homeless Coalition of the Ohio Valley, estimates that around 5% of the 200 to 300 homeless people in Daviess County are veterans.
He said Owensboro has a transitional home for veterans.
But only four people are living there now, Pedigo said.
The U.S. Census Bureau says that only 3% of Daviess Countians — 6,144 people — have served in the military.
In 2000, it estimated that 14.5% of the county’s population were veterans.
The Military Times article said “of every 10,000 veterans in the United States, 21 were experiencing homelessness at the start of last year. Veterans make up about 6% of the population of the United States but 8% of the country’s homeless population.”
Donna Haynes, spokeswoman for the Democratic Woman’s Club, said items for homeless veterans can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and noon Saturday at the union hall across the parking lot from Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
“There will be someone masked standing at the door to pick up items from your car,” she said. “No need for anyone to get out of their car.
“Everything is needed, from socks, hats and other clothing items, plus non-perishable food items that are easy to open, as well as any and all personal hygiene items.
“The weather is beautiful now, but it won’t be long before cold nights will be the norm. We need to remember those who gave of themselves for our freedoms. Thanks to all who have been so generous in the past, and we’re counting on everyone’s generosity again.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
