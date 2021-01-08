In November, the Daviess County Democratic Party scheduled a drive-through food and nonperishables collection for veterans.
On Saturday, they’re going to do it for a second time.
“With the COVID-19 pandemic still causing havoc in our lives, helping those who have served our country is imperative,” Donna Haynes, president of the Daviess County Democratic Executive Committee, said in a news release.
The drive will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Democratic headquarters, 233 Williamsburg Square.
Haynes said, “We request donors wear masks as they drive up and we collect their donations. Our volunteers will also wear masks and gloves during the process.”
She said donations will be delivered to the Veterans Clinic on New Hartford for distribution.
Haynes said several of the veterans are homeless.
She said that besides food, they need everyday items such as toiletries. Ideas for items needed include new T-shirts or sweatshirts, coats, pants, socks, hats, gloves, heating items for their gloves or shoes.
Haynes said that because of COVID-19, all donated clothing must be new.
Food items can include small bowls of cereal, oatmeal, beef jerky, breakfast bars and any non-perishable food that doesn’t require a can opener, she said.
Haynes said, “Veterans have made a difference in the life we are all able to live. Now, it’s our chance to make a difference in theirs. Let them know we have not forgotten their sacrifice. They served so we might have life and the freedom to live it, it is our turn to serve them.”
