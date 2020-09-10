The Daviess County Democratic Party’s executive committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at party headquarters in Williamsburg Square.
“We will still follow the governor’s mandate on groups of 10 or more, so we’ll be doing the meeting through Zoom,” Donna Haynes, party chairwoman, said this week.
She said, “Headquarters will be open, but for those who can participate through Zoom, we ask that they do so.”
Haynes said people who want to participate on Zoom can get the code and password by emailing her at donnashaynes@aol.com.
She said, “If we have more than 10 show up at the meeting, we will try to put some people in other rooms or outside.”
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
