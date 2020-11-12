The Daviess County Democratic Party has scheduled a drive-through food and nonperishables collection for veterans from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
The event will be at party headquarters, 233 Williamsburg Square.
Donna Haynes, party chairwoman, said, “We have a drop-box for veterans at headquarters every year. But with COVID, not many people have been in headquarters this year and donations are way down.”
So, the party decided to hold the drive-through event this year.
“There is absolutely a lot of need this year, especially with winter coming on,” Haynes said.
She said, “With COVID, the need is even greater, probably more than we can imagine.”
Haynes said the items collected will be delivered to the Veterans Clinic on New Hartford Road for distribution.
She said many of those the Veterans Clinic serves are homeless.
Besides food, Haynes said, “They need everyday items. Things like new T-shirts or sweatshirts, coats, pants, socks, hats, gloves, heating items for their gloves or shoes.”
Because of COVID-19, she said, all donated clothing must be new.
Haynes said suggested food items include small bowls of cereal, oatmeal, beef jerky, breakfast bars and any other nonperishable food that doesn’t require a can opener.
She said donors can drive-up and volunteers will take the donations from their vehicles.
Volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves.
And Haynes said donors are also asked to wear masks.
She said, “Veterans have made a difference in the life we are all able to live. Now it’s our chance to make a difference in theirs. Let them know we have not forgotten their sacrifice. They served us. It is our turn to serve them.”
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
