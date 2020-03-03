Daviess County Democrats are hosting a “retirement party” and potluck dinner for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday.
But he’s not invited.
The program is based on Democrats’ hope of retiring McConnell, a Louisville Republican, in November.
Donna Haynes, local party chairwoman, said the event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at party headquarters, 223 Williamsburg Square.
Five candidates for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate — Mary Ann Tobin, Maggie Jo Hilliard, Bennie Smith, Eric Rothmuller and Charles Booker — are scheduled to speak.
Four candidates for the Owensboro City Commission — Mike Walker, Pam Smith-Wright, Walter Lee and Bob Glenn — will act as moderators.
Haynes said all candidates for the Democratic primary have been invited.
Democrats seeking the seat now held by McConnell also include Jimmy Ausbrooks, Mike Broihier, Andrew Maynard, Amy McGrath and John Sharpensteen.
“The event will work a little like speed dating,” she said. “Each candidate will sit at a table with attendees for 15 minutes and then move to another table.”
Haynes said, “There will be five questions about such issues as healthcare, education and taxes at each table and they will choose two questions the candidate will be asked to discuss.”
She said, “They can ask questions. There will be a moderator at each table to be sure no one dominates the conversation — except the candidate.”
Haynes said, “We want to include as many Democrats as possible and to give each candidate a chance to have personal interactions with the attendees.”
She said the local Democratic executive committee will meet at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at party headquarters.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
